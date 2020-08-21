Edwards: Prepare for 2 possible storms

Gov. John Bel Edwards encouraged Louisiana residents to prepare as there potentially could be two named weather systems in the Gulf of Mexico next week.

As of Thursday afternoon, Tropical Depression 13 was expected to move into the Gulf of Mexico early next week and become a hurricane before landfall. Edwards said it is unclear where it would make landfall, though.

Meanwhile, Tropical Depression 14 is projected to move towards the northwest portion of the Gulf of Mexico by early next week and is forecast to be a tropical storm.

“The most recent cone that I saw for Tropical Depression 14 does include coastal Louisiana, basically from the central portion of our coast on westward,” Edwards said.

Beginning Friday, Edwards said the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness will begin working more closely with office of emergency preparedness leaders in the state’s coastal parishes.

“Our team at GOHSEP is obviously monitoring these systems,” he said. “We encourage all of you to do likewise.”

While there are unknowns about the storms, Edwards said, “What we do know is that it’s possible that next week two — not one, but two — very serious storms could make landfall in Louisiana.”