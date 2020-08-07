Early voting for Aug. 15 election ends Saturday

Early voting for the Aug. 15 St. Mary elections on tax propositions ends Saturday.

You can vote early until 6 p.m. Friday and then 8:30 p.m.-6 p.m. Saturday at registrar of voters offices.

One issue that had been placed on the ballot, the St. Mary School Board’s proposed new 0.45% sales tax for teacher and staff raises, has been withdrawn from the ballot.

Four property tax propositions remain, all of them renewals of existing taxes.

The propositions, according to the Secretary of State’s Office, are:

—A tax renewal for operating and maintaining libraries for 10 years parishwide except for Morgan City, which has its own library. The 5.72-mill tax raises about $2.7 million per year.

—A property tax renewal for improvements, extensions, operation and maintenance of St. Mary Water and Sewer Commission No. 1.

The renewal of the 9.99 mills tax would be for 10 years and raises $825,000 per year.

—A tax renewal in Berwick for public works projects, including recreation, roads and public safety work.

The renewal of the 6-mill tax would be for 20 years and raises $180,000 per year.

—A tax renewal for operation and maintenance at Morgan City Municipal Auditorium.

The 2-mill renewal for 10 years raises $786,000 per year.