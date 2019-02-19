Coast Guard rescues 2 people, dog from Vermilion Bay

Tue, 02/19/2019 - 9:38am

NEW IBERIA (AP) — The Coast Guard has rescued two people and a dog from a fishing trip in a Louisiana bay.

The Coast Guard said in a news release the people ran into problems Monday in Vermilion Bay. The vessel had left on the fishing trip Sunday and had not returned around 8:45 a.m. Monday.

An aircrew searched the area between Vermilion Bay and Southwest Pass and found them just west of Marsh Island around 4:20 p.m.

They were lifted from the marsh and taken to Acadiana Regional Airport where they were reported to be in good health. Their names have not been released.

It was not immediately clear how they got stuck in the march.

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fishers and sheriff's departments from Iberia and Vermilion Bay helped search.

Subscribe and see the e-Edition of the St. Mary Now for the complete story.

ST. MARY NOW & FRANKLIN BANNER-TRIBUNE

Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874

Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255

St Mary Now Copyright  © 2019