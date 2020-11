Louisiana State Open Horseshoe Pitching championships

Hosted by Harahan Horseshoe Pitchers Association

Kemper Williams Park

Patterson

Nov. 14

Class A

First place, Tim Gilmore (tournament champion), Bayou Vista, 5 wins-0 losses, 58.00 ringer percentage; second place, Burnie Williams, Morgan City, 4-1, 45.50; and third place, Wanda Lantz, Marrero, 3-2, 46.50.

Class B

First, Ricky Richard, Church Point, 5-0, 37.00; second, Sharla Fontenot, Iowa, 4-1, 49.00; and third, Mary Begnaud, Lake Charles, 3-2, 38.50.

Class C

First, Clyde Landry, Pierre Part, 5-1, 32.50; second, Neil Whitney, Destrehan, 4-2, 37.50; and third, Randy Giroir, Berwick, 3-2, 23.50.

Landry defeated Whit-ney in a 40-shoe playoff to claim class title.

Class D

First, Glenn Caillouet, Lockport, 6-0, 28.33; second, Travis Bourdier, Patterson, 5-1, 21.31; and third, Mack Thibodeaux, Lake Arthur, 4-2, 26.64.

Class E

First, Clay Weaver, Iowa, 6-0, 14.58; second, Dennis Johnson Jr., St. Rose, 5-1, 10.00; and third, Joey Harrison, Destrehan, 4-2, 13.75.