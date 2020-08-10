Dalton Hilliard Jr., son of PHS star, dies at age 29

Dalton Hilliard Jr., son of Patterson High and National Football League running back Dalton Hilliard Sr., has died at age 29.

The cause of death was not released when Nicholls State confirmed Hilliard’s passing in a tweet Monday. Funeral arrangements have yet to be announced.

Hilliard played his high school football at Brother Martin. He went on to be a running back at Nicholls State, where he graduated in 2013.

Hilliard Sr. went on from Patterson to become one of only four LSU running backs to rush for 4,000 yards in their careers.

He played eight seasons for the New Orleans Saints, including 1989, when he rushed for 1,261 yards and 13 touchdowns.