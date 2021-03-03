Vaccine's link to abortion troubles church leaders

Even as the new Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine offers hope for a quicker end to the pandemic, it poses a moral dilemma for Catholics.

New Orleans Archbishop Gregory Aymond has declared the new one-dose vaccine, which has been delivered to Louisiana for the first time this week, to be “morally compromised.” Development of the vaccine involved the use of cell lines resulting from two abortions.

Statements from bishops in the dioceses that cover St. Mary Parish say Catholics should choose to get the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, which lack the connection to abortion, where those vaccines are available. But they say Catholics may take the Johnson & Johnson if they don’t have another option.

The statement last week from the Archdiocese of New Orleans said this:

“… The archdiocese must instruct Catholics that the latest vaccine from Janssen/Johnson & Johnson is morally compromised as it uses the abortion-derived cell line in development and production of the vaccine as well as the testing.”

The statement has been characterized as telling Catholics not to accept the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. But at his press conference Tuesday, Gov. John Bel Edwards said he doesn’t read it that way. The archdiocese statements also says:

“We maintain that the decision to receive the COVID-19 vaccine remains one of individual conscience in consultation with one’s healthcare provider. We also maintain that in no way does the Church’s position diminish the wrongdoing of those who decided to use cell lines from abortions to make vaccines. In doing so, we advise that if the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine is available, Catholics should choose to receive either of those vaccines rather than to receive the new Johnson & Johnson vaccine because of its extensive use of abortion-derived cell line.”

Statements from Bishops Shelton Fabre of the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux and J. Douglas Deshotel of the Diocese of Lafayette steer Catholics away from the Johnson & Johnson vaccine but leave the decision to individual conscience.

“For those receiving a COVID-19 vaccination, those vaccines that are morally acceptable are clearly preferable and should be requested,” Fabre said. “However, one may not have a choice of vaccines without a lengthy delay, which may present serious health consequences. In this case, accepting a vaccination with a morally compromised vaccine is morally permissible because of the lack of alternatives and the serious risk to public health.”

Deshotel said this in a statement Tuesday:

“Given our present situation and the need to protect ourselves and one another from this virus, my guidance to the faithful of the Diocese of Lafayette is to accept as your first choices the vaccines created by Pfizer and Moderna, but if for any reasonable circumstance you are only able to receive the vaccine from Johnson & Johnson, you should feel free to do so for your safety and for the common good.

“In addition, I have consulted with Catholic health care representatives, and I understand and appreciate their serious challenges as to the acquisition and equitable distribution of all three vaccines. I therefore support their policy of administering any of the vaccines as circumstances require.”