UPDATED: More than 40 COVID positives at Patterson Healthcare

Another 74 new COVID-19 positives were reported Monday in St. Mary, St. Martin and Assumption parishes, the same day parish Coroner Eric Melancon reported that the number of positives at Patterson Healthcare is now over 40.

Monday night, Melancon said results that came in earlier in the day indicate 35 residents and seven employees at the Patterson nursing have been infected with COVID-19. Two residents have been hospitalized.

There have been no fatalities, Melancon said.

The infected employees have been told to stay home. COVD-positive residents still at the nursing home have been isolated in a wing separated from the rest of the facility by a physical barrier.

An infection control plan is in place, Melancon said. His office has offered personal protective equipment to Patterson Healthcare, but the nursing home reports it has enough for now.

"It's being done right," Melancon said. "I was impressed."

The number of positives among St. Mary people since the pandemic began topped 800 Monday. Melancon spoke in favor of Gov. John Bel Edwards' decision to make face covering mandatory indoor and outdoor spaces where social distancing from people outside the wearer's immediate household isn't possible.

"The mask requirement should slow the overall spread," Melancon said.

He regrets that the wearing of masks as a COVID-19 precaution has become politicized.

"I'm sick and tired of politics," he said. "Do you want to take the risk of spreading it to a family member who may die?"

On Monday, the Louisiana Office of Public Health reported 39 new cases in St. Mary in the 24 hours ending at midday Monday. That brings the total number of positives to 801 since the pandemic began.

In St. Martin, 29 new cases raised the total to 1,050.

In Assumption, six new cases make the total 430.

No new local deaths were reported, although Melancon said test results are pending for three St. Mary fatalities. For now, the death toll stays at 39 in St. Mary, 27 in St. Martin and 16 in Assumption.

Statewide:

--1,705 new cases make the pandemic total 79,827.

--7 new deaths raise the toll to 3,315.

--The number of people hospitalized for COVID treatment grew by 65 to 1,308.

--The number of people on ventilators grew by eight to 142.