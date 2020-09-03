Two new cases, one death in three local parishes Thursday

St. Mary and St. Martin each had one newly reported COVID-19 case in Thursday's midday report. One new death was reported in St. Mary.

St. Mary's single new case raised the total since the pandemic began to 1,774. The fatality raised the total death toll to 71.

In St. Martin, one new case raised that parishes total to 1,983. The number of fatalities remains at 57.

Assumption's case count was lowered by one to 669. Twenty-two people have died of COVID-related causes there.

Statewide:

--884 new cases pushed the pandemic total to 150,651.

--17 new deaths raised the toll to 4,858.

--22 fewer COVID-positive people were in hospitals for a total of 851.

--4 fewer people are on ventilators for a total of 128.