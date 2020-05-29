Two COVID-19 deaths reported in St. Martin, Assumption

Fri, 05/29/2020 - 12:08pm

The Louisiana Office of Public Health says network problems prevented a midday Friday update of COVID-19 cases and tests. The office said the data will be updated Saturday.

But death totals were updated, and one fatality each was reported in St. Martin and Assumption.

The death toll in St. Martin is now 23, and 14 fatalities have been recorded in Assumption.

The death count remained at 29 for St. Mary, but local reporting puts the number at 30.

The number of deaths across the state rose by 26 to 2,661.

