Two COVID-19 cases in St. Mary, one death in St. Martin

Two new cases of COVID-19 were reported in St. Mary Parish at midday Friday, and one death was reported in St. Martin by the Louisiana Office of Public Health.

St. Martin's case count was adjusted downward Friday. The number of COVID cases was reported as 311 Thursday. The OPH reported 281 cases on Friday. The newly reported death raises that number to 24, all after about 3,800 tests

Assumption had one new case for a total of 253, and the number of deaths was lowered by one to 13. The number of tests is at 2,300.

The two new cases in St. Mary raised the total to 333 after about 3,500 tests. The number of deaths in St. Mary remained at 32.

Statewide:

--427 new cases raised the total to 41,989.

--29 deaths were reported for a total of 2,801.

--9 fewer people were hospitalized with COVID-19 for a total of 604.

--7 fewer people are on ventilators for a total of 75.