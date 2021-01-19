Two confirmed COVID fatalities, three probable reported in local parishes

Two confirmed COVID-related deaths and one probable were reported in St. Martin at midday Tuesday, and two probable COVID-related fatalities were reported in St. Mary. A total of 83 new confirmed COVID cases were reported in those parishes plus Assumption by the Louisiana Office of Public Health.

St. Mary has 10 new confirmed COVID cases for a pandemic total of 3,034 with 521 probable cases. The parish now has had 97 confirmed COVID fatals with another 10 probably related.

St. Martin has 54 new confirmed cases for a total of 4,048 with 340 probable. The St. Martin death toll is now at 89 confirmed with nine probable.

Assumption has 19 new cases for a total of 1,307 confirmed with 349 probable. The death toll there remains at 27 confirmed and two probable.

Statewide:

--2,126 new cases Tuesday raise the confirmed count to 328,860 with 43,229 probable.

--71 newly reported fatalities raise the statewide toll to 7,833 with 491 probable.

--11 more COVID-positive people are hospitalized for a total of 1,905.

--10 more people are on ventilators for a total of 249.