Three fatalities and 38 COVID cases reported for local parishes

Two fatalities confirmed as COVID-related were reported for St. Martin at midday Monday, and a death listed as probably COVID-related was reported for St. Mary by the Louisiana Office of Public Health.

The two confirmed St. Martin fatalities raise the pandemic death toll there to 92 confirmed with nine probable. That parish had 19 new confirmed COVID-19 cases for the previous 24 hours, raising the pandemic total to 4,129 confirmed with 358 probable.

The probable COVID-related fatality in St. Mary raised the toll to 99 confirmed and 11 probable. St. Mary had nine new confirmed cases Monday for a pandemic total of 3,119 with 590 probable.

Assumption had 10 new confirmed cases for a total of 1,375 confirmed with 421 probable. The death toll there remained at 28 confirmed with three probable.

Statewide:

--2,075 new cases raise the pandemic total to 339,207 confirmed with 46,735 probable.

--25 newly reported fatalities raise the total to 8,064 confirmed with 526 probable.

--The number of COVID-positive people in hospitals continues to fall, dropping by 33 Monday to 1,638.

--4 more people are on ventilators for a total of 219.