State: 3 more COVID-19 cases in St. Mary

Another three cases of COVID-19 were reported in St. Mary by the Louisiana Office of Public Health at noon Friday.

The parish's total is now 171 after 659 tests. The state's count of COVID-19 deaths among St. Mary people remained at 18, although local figures indicate 21 people have died.

In St. Martin, another death reported Friday brings the toll there to 14. Eight more COVID-19 positives were reported for a total of 218 after 698 tests.

In Assumption, eight more positives were reported Friday for a total of 166 after 238 tests. The number of deaths remained at two.

Statewide:

COVID-19 cases: 401 for a total of 26,140

Deaths: 61 for a total of 1,601

Hospitalizations: 1,697, down 30

Ventilator usage: 286, up 12.

For the first time Friday, the OPH report included the number of people who are presumed to have recovered. That number as of Wednesday was 14,297.