St. Mary, St. Martin have 98 new COVID cases, no deaths

The Louisiana Office of Public Health reported 52 new COVID-19 positives among St. Mary people and 46 in St. Martin in the 24 hours ending at noon Wednesday. The data was released about 1 p.m., an hour later than usual.

The number of people across the state who are hospitalized with COVID-19 took another big jump Wednesday.

As of Wednesday, 1,189 positives have been attributed to St. Mary people since the pandemic began. Thirty-nine people have died.

In St. Martin, the new cases raise the pandemic total to 1,333. Thirty-one people have died there.

Only one new case was reported for Assumption, pushing the total to 463 with 17 deaths.

Statewide:

--2,771 new cases make the pandemic total 99,354.

--The OPH said a technical problem delayed the reporting of new COVID fatalities, so the toll remained at 3,498.

--The number of people hospitalized for COVID treatment grew by 54 to 1,581.

--The number of people on ventilators rose by two to 188.