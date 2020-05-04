Slow COVID-19 growth in Monday's numbers

St. Mary and Assumption parishes recorded only four new cases each between noon Sunday and noon Monday, and St. Martin recorded none at all, according to Louisiana Office of Public Health statstics.

--St. Mary's case count rose to 209 after 1,120 tests. The number of COVID-19 deaths among St. Mary residents, which had been released locally as 25, was at 23 again in Monday's report.

--St. Martin had no new reported COVID-19 positives for the second day in a row. The total is still 244 after 1,936 tests, and the death toll remains at 18.

--Four new cases brought the Assumption total to 201 after 900 tests. Six people have died there.

Statewide:

--333 new cases raised the total to 29,673 after nearly 175,000 tests.

--22 additional deaths mean 1,991 Louisiana people have died from COVID-19-related illness.

--Hospitalizations fell by 28 to 1,502.

--Another seven people are on ventilators for a total of 220.