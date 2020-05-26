Six new COVID-19 cases in three local parishes

St. Mary, St. Martin and Assumption had two new COVID-19 cases each in Tuesday's midday report from the Louisiana Office of Public Health.

The new numbers cover the period from noon Monday to noon Tuesday.

In St. Mary, the two new cases raised the total count to 304 after about 2,900 tests. The death toll stays at 29.

St. Martin now has 291 total cases and 22 deaths after 2,900 tests.

The two new Assumption cases make the total 245 after nearly 2,000 tests. The number of deaths remains at 12.

Statewide:

--245 new cases bring the total to 38,054.

--11 new deaths raise the total to 2,596.

--16 fewer people are in hospitals for COVID-19 treatment for a total of 831.

--1 more person went on a ventilator for a total of 103.