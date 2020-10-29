Six new COVID-19 cases in St. Mary; no new fatalities in three parishes

Six new COVID-19 cases in St. Mary were the only ones reported at midday Thursday for three local parishes, according to the Louisiana Office of Public Health.

The six cases raise the St. Mary total since the pandemic began to 2,027.

No cases were reported in St. Martin, where the total remains 2,230.

Assumption's case count was adjusted downward by four to 797.

The death tolls remain at 86 in St. Mary, 64 in St. Martin and 24 in Assumption.

Statewide:

--392 new cases raise the pandemic total to 181,837.

--18 newly reported fatalities raise the toll to 5,694.

--The number of COVID-positive people in hospitals fell by one to 612.

--The number of people on ventilators fell by one to 79.