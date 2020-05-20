Seven new COVID cases, no deaths in three local parishes

Four new COVID-19 cases were reported in St. Mary and three in Assumption in the Louisiana Office of Public Health update at noon Wednesday.

No new cases were reported in St. Martin, and no deaths were reported in any of the three parishes. The new cases were reported between noon Tuesday and noon Wednesday.

The new cases raise St. Mary's total to 281 after more than 2,300 tests. The death toll remains at 29.

In St. Martin, the case count stays at 275 after more than 2,700 tests, and the number of deaths stays at 22.

In Assumption, the case count rises to 233 after 1,600 tests, and the number of deaths remains at 11.

Statewide:

--278 new cases raises the total to 35,316.

--27 deaths brings that total to 2,485.

--The number of people in hospitals dropped by 73 to 931.

--The number of people on ventilators fell by two to 110.