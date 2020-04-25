Seven new COVID-19 cases, two more deaths reported in St. Mary

Fourteen new COVID-19 cases and three new deaths were reported among people in St. Mary, St. Martin and Assumption by the Louisiana Office of Public Health at noon Saturday. The statewide figures showed some of the most positive numbers in weeks.

Seven new St. Mary COVID-19 positives were reported Saturday, bringing the total to 178. Two more deaths, which had already been reported by local officials Wednesday, appeared in Saturday's OPH totals, raising the death toll to 20. Another death reported locally Wednesday is pending.

A total of 941 St. Mary people have been tested.

In St. Martin, one new positive brought the total to 219 after 1,602 tests. The death total remained at 14.

Another death was reported in Assumption Saturday for a total of three, while six new positives raised the total to 172 after 646 tests.

Statewide:

Another 372 positives raised the total to 26,512.

Forty-three deaths raised the total to 1,644.

Three new hospitalizations bring the the total to 1,700.

The number of people on ventilators dropped by 18 to to 268.

About 139,000 Louisiana people have been tested.