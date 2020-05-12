Seven cases, no deaths Tuesday in three parishes

Seven new COVID-19 cases and no deaths were reported between noon Monday and noon Tuesday in St. Mary, St. Martin and Assumption, according to the Louisiana Office of Public Health.

--In St. Mary, one new case raised the total to 251 after 1,765 tests. The death toll remains at 26.

--In St. Martin, four new cases made the total 264 after 2,314 tests. Twenty-one people have died since the pandemic began.

--In Assumption, two new cases mean 230 people have now tested positive. The death toll remained at 11.

Statewide:

--235 new cases give the state a total of 32,050 cases.

--39 deaths raised the toll to 2,281.

--10 more people are being treated in hospitals for a total of 1,320.

--The number of people on ventilators fell by 11 to 146.