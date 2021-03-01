Only four new confirmed COVID cases, no fatalities locally

St. Mary had three new confirmed COVID-19 cases, and Assumption had one in the Louisiana Office of Public Health report for the 24 hours ending at midday Monday. St. Martin's case count was adjusted downward, and no local fatalities were reported.

St. Mary now has recorded 3,336 confirmed COVID cases with 804 listed as probable since the pandemic began. The death toll here remains at 108 confirmed with 12 listed as probably COVID-related.

Assumption's pandemic case count is now at 1,535 confirmed with 556 probable. The death toll is 29 confirmed with five probable.

St. Martin's confirmed case count was reduced by one to 4,432 with 410 probable. The parish has recorded 102 confirmed COVID deaths with 10 probable.

Statewide:

--408 new cases raise the pandemic count to 370,247 confirmed with 60,257 probable.

--20 newly reported fatalities raise the toll to 8,941 confirmed with 687 probable.

--1 fewer COVID-positive patient is in a Louisiana hospital, lowering the total to 629.

--The number of people on ventilators remained the same at 91.