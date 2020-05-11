Only eight new cases Monday in St. Mary, St. Martin

Five new COVID-19 cases were reported noon Sunday to noon Monday in St. Mary Parish, and only three were reported in St. Martin. No new cases were reported in Assumption.

The news were reported at midday by the Louisiana Office of Public Health. No new deaths were reported in the three parishes.

--The new cases brought the St. Mary case count to 250 after 1,712 tests. The death count remains at 26.

--The new cases in St. Martin brought the total there to 260 after 2,252 tests. The death toll stays at 21.

--Assumption's case count remains at 228 after 1,152 tests, and the death toll remains at 11.

Statewide:

--215 new cases bring the total to 31,815. Of those, 22,608 are believed to have recovered.

--29 new deaths mean 2,242 people have died of COVID-19-related illness since the pandemic appeared in Louisiana.

--The number of people hospitalized dropped by 14 to 1,310.

--The number of people on ventilators fell by four to 157.