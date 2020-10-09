One new COVID case, one death in three local parishes

Fri, 10/09/2020 - 12:41pm

One new COVID-19 case was reported in St. Martin and one fatality was reported for St. Mary in Friday's update from the Louisiana Office of Public Health.

The COVID fatality in St. Mary was the parish's 80th. The number of cases here remained at 1,962.

The new St. Martin case raises the pandemic total to 2,132. Assumption's case count was adjusted downward by two to 772.

The death tolls remain at 61 in St. Martin and 24 in Assumption.

Statewide:

--265 new cases raised the pandemic total to 170,878.

--26 fatalities raised the toll to 5,442.

--18 more COVID-positive people are in hospitals for a total of 582.

--The number of people on ventilators fell by one to 78.

ST. MARY NOW & FRANKLIN BANNER-TRIBUNE

Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874

Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255

St Mary Now Copyright  © 2020