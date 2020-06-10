One new COVID-19 case in three local parishes

One new COVID-19 case was reported in Assumption Parish at noon Wednesday, the only new case in three local parishes. No deaths were reported here by the Louisiana Office of Public Health for the period from noon Tuesday to noon Wednesday.

The case raises Assumption's total to 259 with 13 deaths.

St. Mary's case count remains at 342 with 32 deaths.

St. Martin's count remains at 295 with 25 deaths.

Statewide:

--418 new cases make the total 44,030.

-11 newly reported deaths bring the toll to 2,855.

--19 fewer people are hospitalized with COVID-19 for a total of 549.

--5 more people are on ventilators for a total of 72.