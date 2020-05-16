One new COVID-19 case, one death reported for St. Mary on Saturday

One new COVID-19 case and one death were reported for St. Mary Parish on Saturday.

The Louisiana Office of Public Health updated some of its parish by parish numbers, lowering some of them.

--One new case in St. Mary raised the total number of cases to 269 after 2,152 tests. One death reported Saturday brings the total to 29.

--St. Martin's case count was at 272 Saturday after 2,546 tests. The death toll remained at 22.

--In Assumption, 229 cases have been reported after 1,454 tests. Eleven people have died in Assumption.

Statewide:

--280 cases raised the state total to 34,117.

--31 deaths were reported for a total of 2,413.

--63 fewer people were hospitalized for a total of 1,028.

--8 fewer people were on ventilators for a total of 123.