One new COVID-19 case, no deaths in three local parishes

A new COVID-19 case in St. Mary was the only positive test reported in three local parishes in Monday's midday report from the Louisiana Office of Public Health. No deaths were reported between noon Sunday and noon Monday.

The new COVID-19 case raised St. Mary's total to 275 after 2,245 tests. The number of deaths remains at 29.

In St. Martin, the case count remains at 274 after 2,618 tests. Twenty-two people have died from COVID-19 in St. Martin.

In Assumption, the case count remains at 230 after 1,603 tests. Eleven people have died there.

Statewide:

--277 new cases raises the state's total to 34,709 after more than 267,000 tests.

--15 people died, raising the death toll to 2,240.

--The number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 illness rose by 12 to 1,031.

--Five fewer people are on ventilators for a total of 118.