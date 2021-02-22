One new confirmed COVID case, one death in local parishes

One new confirmed COVID-19 case was reported in St. Mary, and the St. Martin and Assumption case counts were adjusted downward in the 24 hours ending at midday Monday. One new COVID-related fatality was reported for St. Mary.

The new case raises the pandemic total in St. Mary to 3,301 confirmed and 767 probable. The COVID-related fatality raises the parish's death toll to 108 confirmed and 12 probable.

St. Martin's case count was adjusted down by four to 4,399 confirmed and 405 probable.

Assumption's count was reduced by one to 1,524 confirmed and 550 probable.

The number of fatalities in those parishes: 102 confirmed with nine probable in St. Martin and 29 confirmed with four probable in Assumption.

Statewide:

--468 new cases raise the total to 366,302 confirmed and 58,342 probable.

---11 fatalities raise the toll to 8,808 confirmed with 669 probable.

--16 fewer COVID positive people are in hospitals for a total of 740.

--7 fewer people are on ventilators for a total of 113.