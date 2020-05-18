New state figures say 74 St. Mary nursing home residents tested positive for COVID-19

Seventy-three residents of the Legacy of Franklin nursing home tested positive for COVID-19, and 15 residents have died, according to newly released figures from the Louisiana Department of Health.

The 15 deaths represent the majority of the 29 COVID-19 fatalities among St. Mary people.

As reported locally, one resident of Patterson Health care had tested postive.

The total number of residents at Legacy of Franklin was listed as 87, although local reporting has put the number as high as 106.

Eighteen members of the staff of roughly 100 have also tested positive for COVID-19, according to the department.

The only other COVID-19 positives at St. Mary nursing homes have been at Patterson Healthcare, where one of the 95 residents and one employee tested positive.

Coroner Eric Melancon said the Patterson Healthcare resident's subsequent tests indicate the original result may have been a false positive. The employee developed symptoms while at home, called in sick and stayed home to follow anti-COVID guidelines.

Legacy of Morgan City has reported no COVID-19 positives among its 73 residents.

Across the country, nursing homes have been a source of concern as the novel coronavirus spread.

In St. John the Baptist Parish's Southeast Louisiana Veterans Home, 28 of 88 residents died from COVID-19-related illness. Another 11 residents died at the Twin Oaks Nursing Home in St. John, which at one point had one of the highest per-capita COVID-19 death rates in the world.

The Department of Health stopped reporting nursing home COVID-19 information for several weeks, and began to release the information again Monday at the request of media outlets.