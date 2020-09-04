National Guard offers COVID testing at Nicholls

The Louisiana National Guard will provide free COVID-19 tests at Nicholls State University beginning Friday.

Tests will be open to the public and administered at Guidry Stadium on Audubon Avenue in Thibodaux. Testing will take place from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday. The site will be closed on Labor Day.

To receive a free test, you must provide a telephone number or email address. Photo ID is not required. Registration is not required but will help speed up the process.

You can register at www.DoINeedACovid19Test.com. To use the express line, have the QR code provided at registration on your phone or printed out.

Tests are available for all Louisiana residents ages 5 and older. Children under the age of 16 must have a guardian present.

Once on site, patients must wear a mask and stay in their cars. They will separate into lines for those who pre-registered, and those who need to register on-site. Patients will administer their own nasal swab test in their car while under the supervision of trained medical volunteers. Once the test is complete, it will be sealed in a sample container.

eTrueNorth will process the tests and provide them through email or through the patient portal on their website. Results will be available to patients in 3-5 days after testing.

Contact tracers will reach out to individuals who test positive by calling from 877-766-2130. During the call, they will connect you to resources available to help you safely quarantine.