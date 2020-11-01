More than 40 new COVID cases, one death in two days

Forty-five new COVID-19 cases were reported in St. Mary, St. Martin and Assumption in the 48 hours ending at midday Sunday. One new fatality was reported for St. Mary

The death was St Mary's 87th COVID-related fatality. Twelve new COVID-19 cases raised St. Mary's pandemic total to 2,038.

St. Martin has 22 new cases in two days for a total of 2,259. Assumption has 11 new cases for a total of 813.

St. Martin's death toll remains at 64, Assumption's at 24.

Statewide:

--1,064 new cases raise the total to 183,341.

--7 new fatalities raise the toll to 5,712.

--14 fewer COVID-positive people are in hospitals since the last report Thursday, lowering the total to 598.

--9 fewer people are on ventilators since Thursday, bringing that total to 70.