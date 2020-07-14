More than 100 new COVID cases, three deaths in three local parishes; state cases, hospitalizations soar

More than 100 new COVID-19 cases were reported in three local parishes Tuesday, all but two of them in St. Mary and St. Martin. But there was a newly reported death in Assumption along with two more in St. Martin.

The number of new cases statewide was 2,215, and the number of people in hospitals for COVID treatment grew by 54.

In St. Mary, 42 new cases reported at midday Tuesday raised the total since the pandemic began to 843.

Forty-two positives were reported at Patterson Healthcare on Sunday and Monday by Coroner Eric Melancon.

Sixty new cases were reported by the Louisiana Office of Public Health in St. Martin for a total of 1,110. The two new deaths Tuesday raised the toll to 29.

Only two new cases were reported Tuesday, raising Assumption's total to 432. The newly reported death raises that total to 17.

Statewide:

--2,215 new cases raise the pandemic total to 82,042.

--22 newly reported deaths raised the toll to 3,337.

--The number of people in hospitals for COVID treatment rose by 54 to 1,362.

--The number of people on ventilators rose by four to 146.