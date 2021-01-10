More than 100 new COVID cases, three deaths in local parishes

The Louisiana Office of Public Health reported 103 new confirmed COVID cases and three deaths in three local parishes for the 48 hours ending at midday Sunday.

Statewide, the number of hospitalizations, where rapid growth had raised fears about an overwhelmed health care system, dropped back below 2,000.

In St. Mary, 33 new confirmed cases raised the pandemic total to 2,918 with 452 cases listed as probable. One fatality was reported in St. Mary, raising the toll to 97 confirmed COVID-related fatalities and seven probable.

Two new fatalities were reported in St. Martin, raising the confirmed toll to 84 with eight probable. Forty-three new confirmed COVID cases make the pandemic case count 3,784 with 311 probable.

Assumption has 27 new confirmed cases for a total of 1,220 with 299 probable. The death toll there stayed at 27 with two probable.

Statewide:

--5,413 new cases in the two days raise the confirmed pandemic case count to 310,597 with 35,872 probable.

--40 newly reported fatalities raise the pandemic toll to 7,447 confirmed with 426 probable.

--The number of COVID-positive people in hospitals fell by 109 over the two days to 1,960. Friday's total of 2,069 had been the highest of the pandemic. Sunday's total is slightly below the first wave's peak in April.

--5 more people are on ventilators for a total of 225.