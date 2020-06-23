La. will have to wait for Phase Three

Gov. John Bel Edwards said Monday that he will delay Louisiana’s entry into Phase 3 of coronavirus restrictions for another 28 days as public health officials see a rise in new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

The governor also said he expects that schools will open in August, although that’s not a sure thing.

And Edwards said a few people may be responsible for a majority of new COVID-19 infections.

Louisiana moved into Phase Two earlier this month, allowing church services, dine-in service at restaurants and spectators in the stands for noncontact sports, among other ease restrictions.

At that time, according to information presented at the governor’s press conference Monday, instances of COVID-like illness were decreasing across the state. New COVID cases were decreasing or stable everywhere except the Alexandria area.

Hospitalizations were decreasing everywhere except Alexandria and Monroe.

But on Friday, COVID-like cases were increasing or plateaued everywhere except Shreveport. Only Monroe was seeing a decrease in COVID-19 cases. Hospitalizations were increasing or stable everywhere except Monroe, Baton Rouge and Health Department Region 3, which includes St. Mary and Assumption.

After an increase of 4,200 cases statewide in 10 days ending last week, Monday’s Office of Public Health report showed 461 new COVID cases and 41 new hospitalizations.

“This (hospitalizations) number is the one that concerns me most,” Edwards said. “It’s a trend in the wrong direction that we need to stop as soon as we possibly can so we never get close to lacking the capacity to provide health care. …”

Locally, 24 new COVID-19 cases were reported in St. Mary, St. Martin and Assumption parishes on Monday, a day when numbers are usually low after testing labs are off for the weekend.

In St. Mary, nine new cases raised the total since the pandemic began to 393 with 35 deaths.

In St. Martin, 12 new cases makes the total 526 with 28 deaths. And in Assumption, three new cases raised the pandemic total to 330 with 14 deaths.

The state’s total number of positive tests is now 50,239, and the number of hospitalizations is 630. Eight more people are on ventilators for a total of 77.

Eleven new deaths were reported, making the pandemic’s toll 3,004.

Edwards said he intends to keep the current Phase Two restrictions in place for another 28 days. In two weeks, he said, he and public health officials will look at data in detail to see if restrictions should be adjusted.

Another worrisome trend in the numbers has emerged. Young people ages 18 to 29 are making up a disproportionately large number of the new COVID cases. Edwards said graduation parties and the beginning of summer with its outdoor activities may be playing a role

States across the South, from Texas to Florida, are seeing increases in cases, the governor said.

“This should put an end to the theory that the summer, with its heat and humidity, would sort of cause the virus to disappear,” Edwards said. “That’s actually not happening in the hottest and most humid part of the country.”

He urged residents to continue social distancing, wearing masks, washing hands frequently and staying home when they’re sick to continue fighting the spread of COVID-19.