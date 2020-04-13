Governor ready to say Tuesday that in-person classes are done for the year

Gov. John Bel Edwards expects to announce Tuesday that school campuses will remain closed through the remainder of the school year.

The long-awaited announcement will be followed by more information from the Louisiana Department of Education and then by information from local school boards, he said.

"Education continues," Edwards said Monday during his daily COVID-19 press conference. "School will continue. But students won't go back to campuses."

Classes have been suspended since Edwards issued an executive order March 13 to close schools through April 13. A subsequent order closed schools through April 30.

School districts have turned to home materials and online learning to keep students working through the suspension of classes.