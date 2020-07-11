Governor imposes mask requirement, orders most bars closed

Gov. John Bel Edwards said Saturday he'll issue a statewide order requiring people to wear masks in public when they can't practice social distancing.

The order will also close bars, whether they have a food permit or not, except for those that offer drinks to go. The masking requirement applies to anyone over 8 except for those who have serious health conditions that make wearing a mask difficult.

The order will go into effect at 12:01 a.m. Monday, Edwards said.

The orders were announced at a 2:30 p.m. Saturday press conference after Saturday's Office of Public Health numbers said new COVID-19 positives have exceeded 2,000 for a second consecutive day.

The number of hospitalizations for COVID treatment has more than doubled in the last month, raising concerns about a continuing surge that overtaxes health care resources.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend face coverings for people who are around those who aren't in their household when social distancing isn't practical.

The governor decided last month not to put Louisiana into Phase Three of federal anti-COVID-19 guidelines, which would remove most workplace restrictions and limits on hospital and nursing home visits. Edwards said Saturday that Phase Two restrictions will remain in place until at least July 24.