Four new COVID cases, one death in three local parishes

Four new COVID positives in St. Martin Parish were the only new cases reported at midday Thursday for three local parishes. But another St. Mary death was reported.

St. Mary's case count was actually adjusted downward by one to 1,807. The death reported Thursday as the 74th among St. Mary people since the pandemic began.

St. Martin's four new cases raised the pandemic total to 2,034. Fifty-eight people have died there.

Assumption's numbers were unchanged: a pandemic total of 699 with 23 deaths.

Statewide:

--499 new cases make the total 155,419 since the pandemic began.

--21 newly reported deaths raised the statewide death toll to 4,991.

--20 fewer COVID-positive people were in hospitals Thursday, lowering the total to 762.

--2 more people are on ventilators for a total of 125.