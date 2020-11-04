Five new COVID cases in St. Mary, Assumption; no new deaths

St. Mary had three new COVID-19 cases and Assumption had two in Wednesday's midday report from the Louisiana Office of Public Health.

St. Martin's case count was adjusted downward by 10 to 2,273.

St. Mary's new cases raise its pandemic case count to 2,047.

Assumption's two new cases make it's pandemic total 816.

No new deaths were reported Wednesday, so the tolls remain 87 in St. Mary, 64 in St. Martin and 24 in Assumption.

Statewide:

--371 new cases raise the pandemic total to 185,144.

--9 new deaths make the toll 5,746.

--4 additional COVID-positive people are in hospitals for a total of 623.

--7 fewer people are on ventilators for at total of 77.