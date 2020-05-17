Five new COVID-19 cases in St. Mary
Five new COVID-19 cases were reported in St. Mary Parish on Sunday.
The reporting period was noon Saturday to noon Sunday.
--In St. Mary, the new cases brought the total to 274 after 2,241 tests. The number of deaths remained at 29.
--Two new cases were reported in St. Martin for a total of 274 cases after 2,585 tests. Twenty-two people have died there.
--In Assumption, one new case raised the total to 230 after 1,431 tests. The number of deaths remains at 11.
Statewide:
--Another 315 new cases bring the state total to 34,432.
--12 deaths were reported for a total of 2,425.
--The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19-related illness fell by nine to 1,019.
--12 fewer people are on ventilators, lowering that total to 123.