Eleven more COVID-19 cases in St. Mary

Eleven new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in St. Mary in the 24 hours ending at noon Friday, according to the Louisiana Office of Public Health.

The number of positive tests in St. Mary is now at 100 after 380 tests. The number of deaths among St. Mary residents remains at one after Wednesday's death of a local resident who tested positive for COVID-19 in New Orleans.

St. Martin Parish continues to have a relatively high percentage of positives compared to the number of tests performed. Thirteen new COVID-19 positives were reported for the parish for a total of 140 after 157 tests. The death toll remains at six.

A death was reported in Assumption Parish, where 11 new COVID-19 positives bring the total to 105 after 132 tests.

Statewide, the number of cases grew by 970 to 19,253 in the 24 hours leading up to noon Friday. Another 40 people have been hospitalized, bringing the total to 2,054 and continuing a trend toward smaller numbers of new hospitalizations. Six more people went on ventilators, bringing that total to 479.

The statewide death toll grew by 53 to 755.

Officials caution that because of a testing backlog, the number of cases reported each day may reflect results of tests performed a week or more earlier.