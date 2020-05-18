DA's Office cuts staff after COVID-19 cuts revenue

The 16th Judicial District Attorney’s Office is cutting more than a third of its staff because self-generated revenue has fallen because of COVID-19 restrictions, District Attorney Bo Duhé said Friday.

The staff for the office, which serves St. Mary, St. Martin and Iberia parishes, will be reduced by 45 employees, or 38% of the 117 staffers, Duhé said.

The reduction includes employees in all three parishes.

“The implementation of these measures became necessary to ensure the continued financial stability of the District Attorney’s Office and were made in the best interest of the Office and the public that we serve,” Duhé said.

“Unfortunately, a significant portion of the District Attorney’s funding is from self-generated funds related to court costs, fines and fees, including traffic citations. The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in very limited court functions and minimal traffic enforcement to allow our law enforcement officers to rightfully handle more pressing matters and protect their personal safety by practicing social distancing. …

“Hopefully, this action is temporary and many of these employees can return to work when revenues return to pre-pandemic levels or significant federal, state or parish funding becomes available.

"Until such time as that occurs, it will be necessary for the remaining staff members to take on additional tasks in an effort to continue to fulfill the constitutional and statutory duties and responsibilities of the office during these difficult times,” Duhé said.

“It is my sincere hope that this pandemic and the resulting fiscal crisis will provoke a meaningful discussion about how the criminal justice system is presently funded and the need to establish a more stable funding source for public safety,” said Duhé. “Such a crucial debate is long overdue."