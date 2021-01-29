COVID cases down in local parishes, but two new fatalities in St. Mary

Only 18 new confirmed COVID-19 cases were reported in three local parishes for the 24 hours ending at midday Friday. But two new COVID-related fatalities were reported in St. Mary by the Louisiana Office of Public Health.

Statewide, the number of COVID-positive people in hospitals continued to plummet. But 58 new COVID fatalities were reported in Louisiana.

The two local fatalities raise the confirmed COVID death toll in St. Mary to 102 with another 11 deaths probably related to COVID. Five new confirmed cases Friday raise the pandemic total to 3,164 with 644 probable.

Another five confirmed cases were reported in St. Martin, raising the pandemic total to 4,209 with 373 probable. The death toll there remained at 93 confirmed with eight probable.

Assumption's eight new confirmed cases make its pandemic total1,446 confirmed cases with 476 probable. The death toll remains at 28 with three probable.

Statewide:

--2,369 new confirmed cases raise the pandemic total to 346,994 with another 52,282 probable.

--58 new fatalities raise the statewide toll to 8,241 confirmed with 560 probable.

--44 fewer COVID-positive people are in Louisiana hospitals, lowering that total to 1,546.

--8 fewer people are on ventilators for a total of 198.