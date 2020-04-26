COVID-19 spread slows in newest report

Sunday's Louisiana Office of Public Health COVID-19 statistics show some of the slowest growth in weeks in St. Mary, St. Martin and Assumption as well as across the state.

One new St. Mary case was reported between noon Saturday and noon Sunday . The parish has recorded 179 positives after 964 tests. The official death toll remained at 20.

Two new cases were reported for St. Martin, where 221 people have tested positive after 1,621 tests. One new death was reported there, the only death reported Sunday in the three parishes. St. Martin's death toll is now at 15.

In Assumption, one new case brought the total to 173 after 662 tests. Three deaths have been reported among Assumption people since the pandemic reached Louisiana.

Statewide, 261 new COVID-19 positives were reported, about a quarter of the daily case count increases reported earlier this month. The Louisiana total is now 26,773 after more than 143,000 tests.

The number of new deaths reported for the day, a number that has been consistently over 50 this month, was 26. The Louisiana death toll is now 1,670.

The number of hospitalizations rose by only one, to 1,701, and the number of people on ventilators dropped by three to 265.