COVID-19 numbers stay low as decision approaches

Gov. John Bel Edwards has said he'll announce his decision Monday on whether to let his stay at home order expire, a decision he says will be based on progress in slowing the spread of COVID-19.

And on Friday, the Louisiana Office of Public Health reported some of its most positive weekday numbers in weeks. The numbers covered the period from noon Thursday to noon Friday.

--In St. Mary, two new COVID-19 cases raised the total to 224 after 1,413 tests. The death toll rose to 25, but the single death reported Friday had been reported locally a week before.

--In St. Martin, another positive raised the total to 255 after 2,126 tests. The death toll remained at 20.

--In Assumption, no new cases were reported, so the case count remains at 206 after 1,004 tests. Another death reported Friday brings the fatality total to 10.

Statewide:

--203 new positives were reported, raising the total to 30,855 after more than 220,000 tests.

--19 deaths were reported Friday, raising the toll to 2,154.

--The number of people hospitalized by COVID-19 fell by 73 to 1,359.

---4 fewer people were on ventilators Friday, lowering the total to 185.