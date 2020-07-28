Cases down in St. Mary, St. Martin, up in Assumption

The number of new COVID-19 cases for St. Martin and St. Mary was lower than average for the last month, while Assumption had a larger than usual number of cases Tuesday, according to figures from the Louisiana Office of Public Health. One new fatality was reported in St. Martin.

In St. Mary, 10 new cases Tuesday raised the total since the pandemic began to 1,322. Forty-two deaths among St. Mary people have been reported.

In St. Martin, 13 new cases raised the total to 1,442. The newly recorded fatality raised that total to 37.

Assumption had 22 new cases Tuesday for a total of 515. The number of deaths there remained at 18.

Statewide:

--1,121 cases raised the pandemic total to 111,038.

--26 deaths raised the toll to 3,700.

--The number of people in hospitals was down by 17 to 1,583.

--The number of people on ventilators fell by six to 208.