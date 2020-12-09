Big jump in St. Martin COVID cases Wednesday

The Louisiana Office of Public Health reported a big increase in the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in St. Martin Parish for the 24 hours ending at midday Wednesday.

The OPH reported 97 new confirmed cases in St. Martin, raising the total since the pandemic began to 2,949. Those positives are based on molecular tests. The less sensitive antigen tests resulted in another 135 positives, which are listed as probable.

In St. Mary, two new cases raised the pandemic total to 2,385 confirmed cases plus 133 probables.

Assumption had 16 new confirmed cases for a pandemic total of 1,011, plus 113 probables.

No new local fatalities were reported Wednesday, so the death tolls remain at 91 confirmed plus six probables in St. Mary; 70 plus five probables in St. Martin; and 24 plus one probable in Assumption.

Statewide:

--4,339 new cases raise the pandemic total to 241,348 confirmed with 17,566 probables.

--32 fatalities were reported Wednesday, raising the pandemic toll to 6,393 confirmed with 291 probables.

--The number of COVID-positive people in hospitals rose by 21 to 1,537.

--12 more people are on ventilators for a total of 177.