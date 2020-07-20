Backlog inflates total COVID cases; no new deaths

The Louisiana Office of Public Health said Monday's midday report of new COVID-19 cases includes a backlog of 1,583 positives from tests performed May 18-July 13. Local COVID case counts rose precipitously, but no new deaths were reported.

In St. Mary, 66 COVID positives reported since midday Sunday raised the total since the pandemic began to 1,106.

St. Martin has 44 new cases for a total of 1,254, and Assumption has three new cases for a total of 452.

Because no new fatalities were reported, the toll remains 39 in St. Mary, 30 in St. Martin and 17 in Assumption.

Statewide:

--The backlog helped add 3,187 positives. The pandemic total is 94,892.

--29 new fatalities raise the total to 3,462.

--The number of people in hospitals for COVID treatment grew by 39 to 1,508.

--The number of people on ventilators grew by 15 to 192.