95 new COVID cases, no deaths in local parishes

The Louisiana Office of Public Health reported 95 new confirmed COVID-19 cases for three local parishes in the 24 hours ending at midday Thursday. No new fatalities were reported here.

Statewide, hospitalizations continued to climb after reaching the highest levels of the pandemic.

In St. Mary, 32 new confirmed cases made the total 2,859 since the pandemic began with 418 probable.

St. Martin has 53 new confirmed cases for a total of 3,728 with 300 probable.

Assumption has 10 new cases for a total of 1,183 with 270 probable.

The pandemic death tolls remain at 96 with seven probable for St. Mary, 79 with eight probable for St. Martin and 27 with two probable for Assumption.

Statewide:

--4,526 new cases raise the pandemic total to 303,889 with 34,165 probable.

--47 deaths reported Thursday raise the pandemic toll to 7,319 with 409 probable.

--The number of COVID-positive people in hospitals jumped by 40 Thursday to 2,033, the highest level since the pandemic began.

--12 more people are on ventilators for a total of 219.