93 more COVID hospitalizations in La.; 56 more COVID-positives locally

Fifty-six confirmed COVID-19 positives were reported in St. Mary, St. Martin and Assumption for the 24 hours ending at midday Tuesday, according to the Louisiana Office of Public Health.

Across Louisiana, meanwhile, the number of COVID-positive people in hospitals jumped by 93 in a single day, and 45 new fatalities were reported.

St. Mary has 19 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, raising the total since the pandemic began to 2,383. Those cases were detected with molecular tests. Another 132 positives resulted from the less sensitive antigen tests and are considered probable.

St. Martin has 33 new confirmed cases for a total of 2,852 with 109 probables. One new fatality was reported in St. Martin, raising the toll there to 70 confirmed with five probables.

Assumption has four new confirmed cases for a total of 995, plus 111 probables.

Ninety-one confirmed COVID fatalities have been recorded in St. Mary with six probables. Assumption has had 24 confirmed COVID fatalities with one probable.

Statewide:

--2,429 cases raise the confirmed total to 238,676 confirmed with 15,886 probables.

--The 45 fatalities raise the statewide toll to 6,363 confirmed with 289 probables.

--93 more COVID-positive people are hospitalized for a total of 1,516.

--4 more people are on ventilators for a total of 165.