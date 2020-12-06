88 new confirmed COVID cases, two deaths in local parishes

The Louisiana Office of Public Health reported 88 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and two fatalities in St. Mary, St. Martin and Assumption parishes for the 48 hours ending at midday Sunday.

Across the state, hospitalizations and ventilator usage continued to climb.

Thirty-four new confirmed COVID cases were reported for St. Mary, raising the total since the pandemic began to 2,361. Those cases were detected with molecular tests. Another 123 positives were reported as a result of the less sensitive antigen tests and are listed as probable.

St. Martin has 39 new confirmed cases for the two days for a total of 2,819. Another 105 cases are listed as probable.

Assumption has 15 new cases for a total of 991 with 101 probables.

The OPH reported one confirmed COVID-related fatality each in St. Mary and St. Martin. The death tolls rose to 91 plus six listed as probable in St. Mary and 69 with five probables in St. Martin. Assumption's fatality total remains at 24 confirmed and one probable.

Statewide:

--3,939 cases raise the pandemic total to 235,869 confirmed with another 15,254 probables.

--36 newly reported fatalities raise the confirmed toll to 6,309 with 275 probables.

--The number of COVID-positive people in hospitals grew by 35 to 1,392.

--8 more people are on ventilators for a total of 162.