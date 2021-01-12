87 new confirmed COVID cases, one death reported Tuesday

St. Martin Parish has 68 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and one newly reported fatality for the 24 hours ending at midday Tuesday, the Louisiana Office of Public Health said.

The new cases raise St. Martin's confirmed case count to 3,858 for the pandemic with 329 cases listed as probable. The fatality reported Tuesday is St. Martin's 85th confirmed COVID-related death with eight probable.

St. Mary has 11 new confirmed cases in Tuesday's report for a pandemic total of 2,938 confirmed with 481 probable.

Assumption has eight new cases for a confirmed total of 1,234 with 313 probable.

The death tolls remained at 97 confirmed with seven probable in St. Mary and 27 confirmed with two probable in Assumption.

Statewide:

--4,673 new cases raised the confirmed total to 315,582 with 37,357 probable.

--53 newly reported fatalities raise the toll to 7,536 confirmed with 435 probable.

--The number of COVID-positive people in hospitals is up by 53 to 2,035.

--12 more people are on ventilators for a total of 244.